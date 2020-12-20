 Skip to main content
LETTER: Privacy concerns about COVID-19 vaccinations
Letters to the Editor

Already concerns arise about what personal information will be gathered/shared if a person elects to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Apparently a "card" is issued with date, location, and type injected to keep with you "for proof." Surely our government(s) will keep a data base. I surely hope and pray we don't use the voter registration program as a model. Additionally, I wonder how we plan to monitor "illegal immigrant" entries. Capture, vaccinate, document, and then release? Come on, man! Give me a break! -- Keith Pease, Sioux City

