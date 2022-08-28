LETTER: Promote more organ donations for minority communities

August is National Minority Donor Awareness Month, a time when we come together with one voice and one vision to address the main challenge in transplantation: the gap between the need for organ transplants and the supply of donated organs.

Minority communities have disproportionately higher rates of diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease which contribute to organ failure and the need for an organ transplant. Over 100,000 people are currently on the national transplant waiting list, with more than 60% representing racial and ethnic minorities.

This month, we:

1) demonstrate the need for more organ, eye, and tissue donors within multicultural communities;

2) provide donation education;

3) encourage donor registration and;

4) promote healthy living and disease prevention to decrease the need for transplantation.

Join us in celebrating this vital effort to deliver positive messages that help minority communities make the decision to support organ, eye, and tissue donation. Add your diversity to the online donor registry today, and encourage your stakeholders to do the same. -- Nancy Rios, regional administrator, Office of Intergovernmental and External Affairs (OIEA), Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), Region 7 office in Kansas City