 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: Promote more organ donations for minority communities

  • 0
Letters to the Editor

August is National Minority Donor Awareness Month, a time when we come together with one voice and one vision to address the main challenge in transplantation: the gap between the need for organ transplants and the supply of donated organs.

Minority communities have disproportionately higher rates of diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease which contribute to organ failure and the need for an organ transplant. Over 100,000 people are currently on the national transplant waiting list, with more than 60% representing racial and ethnic minorities.

This month, we:

1) demonstrate the need for more organ, eye, and tissue donors within multicultural communities;

2) provide donation education;

3) encourage donor registration and;

People are also reading…

4) promote healthy living and disease prevention to decrease the need for transplantation.

Join us in celebrating this vital effort to deliver positive messages that help minority communities make the decision to support organ, eye, and tissue donation. Add your diversity to the online donor registry today, and encourage your stakeholders to do the same. -- Nancy Rios, regional administrator, Office of Intergovernmental and External Affairs (OIEA), Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), Region 7 office in Kansas City

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Trump support equals no good

MINI: Trump support equals no good

Convictions, conspiracy, kidnapping, insurrection, sedition, election fraud, classified documents... and the hits just keep on coming. Trump s…

MINI: Have a great school year

MINI: Have a great school year

THE MINI: Good luck to all the students, teachers and staff who are returning to the classroom this week. Have a great school year. --JOURNAL …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News