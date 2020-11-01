LETTER: Promote unity after the election

I for one know what I will do. I will continue to be patriotic. I will support our president, military, and law enforcement. I will stand for the National Anthem. I won't think we are perfect, but I will thank God for living in the greatest nation. And I will wave if I'm standing on the street and the president drives by, no matter who it is.

But what will those that vote for Joe Biden do if President Trump wins re-election? Will the mainstream media promote the country coming together and getting behind our leader? Based on how they talk now and their obvious assumption that President Trump will lose, I can't see them saying that they got it wrong (again), covering the news accurately and without bias, and discontinuing to sow the seeds of division, like they have for the past four years. Will the Democrats in Congress like Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler and AOC congratulate the president and pledge to work WITH him in the best interest of all Americans? Again, based on what they have done for the past four years, I'd be surprised if they didn't try to undo the will of the people again, blaming it on Russia. More importantly, what will you do to promote unity? Michael Horner, South Sioux City