The city assessor stated in a March 11 Journal article residential assessments will not exceed a 10 percent increase if no improvements were made. Mine increased 13.2 percent. In 2017, new assessments averaged 11 percent. Mine increased 45.08 percent. After appeal to the local board, mine was reduced to a 35.14 percent increase because of overvaluation. Since January 2017, my property assessment has increased 48.34 percent (no improvements). In over 30 recent sales in my area, average assessment increased 9.14 percent in 2019. A licensed real estate appraiser stated recently (in writing) home values in my area are stable (not increasing or decreasing).
On March 28 I met with a city appraiser and the city assessor. I provided them with seven comparable properties where assessments averaged 15.13 percent lower than my assessment. I was told they would review my information and call me in a few days. Not surprising, I have not heard from them since that time.
My next step will be to file an appeal to the local board of appeals. Then, if necessary, file an appeal to the state appeal board.
At this rate of increase every two years my property assessment, in four years, will have doubled. When does this stop? Is it time to leave the city? It's getting too expensive to own a home. Fran Palmersheim, Sioux City