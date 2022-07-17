 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Protect Americans from dangerous weapons

Letters to the Editor

Americans of all ages have a right infinitely more sacred than owning weapons -- like the right to live. 4th graders have the right to make it to the end of their school day. Shoppers have the right to drive home with their groceries and make supper for their families. 1st graders have the right to make it to morning recess. Parade-goers have the right to take their lawn chairs to a July 4 parade and cheer for their hometown marching band.

People need to stop worshiping the 2nd Amendment as the be all and end all of human rights. Americans of all ages deserve to live in a country free of military assault weaponry in the hands of a civilian population, which in no way prevents people from owning handguns or hunting rifles. To argue otherwise is dishonest and callous in the extreme. Because Americans of all ages have a right to live. -- Bonnie McKewon, Sioux City

