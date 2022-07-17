LETTER: Protect Americans from dangerous weapons

Americans of all ages have a right infinitely more sacred than owning weapons -- like the right to live. 4th graders have the right to make it to the end of their school day. Shoppers have the right to drive home with their groceries and make supper for their families. 1st graders have the right to make it to morning recess. Parade-goers have the right to take their lawn chairs to a July 4 parade and cheer for their hometown marching band.