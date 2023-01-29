 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: Public schools don't get to pick students

  • 0
Letters to the Editor

We’re told that if public schools were better, there wouldn’t have been a need for this “voucher” law. I have worked in both public and private schools for years and the difference is not staff, it’s the students.

Generally, private schools have motivated and well educated kids because they get to pick while public schools have no such option. To those of you considering private schools, particularly students who need special education training, your kid’s experience may be no better than their present school. -- Terry Dahlquist, Sioux City

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: May the best woman win

MINI: May the best woman win

THE MINI: Thank you to the nine citizens who put their hat in the ring for the County Board of Supervisor vacancy.  May the best woman win! --…

MINI: Way to go school board

MINI: Way to go school board

THE MINI: So not only did the school district waste $1.3 million on space that is now going to be closed but it sounds the the kids got a crap…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News