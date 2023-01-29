LETTER: Public schools don't get to pick students

We’re told that if public schools were better, there wouldn’t have been a need for this “voucher” law. I have worked in both public and private schools for years and the difference is not staff, it’s the students.

Generally, private schools have motivated and well educated kids because they get to pick while public schools have no such option. To those of you considering private schools, particularly students who need special education training, your kid’s experience may be no better than their present school. -- Terry Dahlquist, Sioux City