LETTER: 'Put our country before party loyalties'

No one envies the position Iowa Senators Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst find themselves - to serve as jurors at the impeachment trial of our president. But as United States senators, this is their constitutional duty. No matter what they think about the impeachment process prior to this point, Iowans expect them to impartially weigh the evidence presented to them in the coming weeks.

It shouldn’t matter what political party they belong to or what party the president belongs to. They are called to hear every relevant witness and view all relevant information to determine whether President Trump has abused the power granted him by the people and obstructed the pursuit of justice.

Given what we already know, it seems imperative to call additional witnesses to determine the nature of communication with officials in Ukraine as well as the degree of White House cooperation with the impeachment investigation.

Iowa senators, in the coming weeks please put our country before party loyalties. Fulfill your constitutional calling with integrity, not partisanship. Kim Van Es, Sioux Center, Iowa

