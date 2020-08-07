You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER: Put safety first
LETTER: Put safety first

Letters to the Editor

We know those who have been successful at the mitigation of the coronavirus made real sacrifices. This virus spread very quickly from one single person less than a year ago in China to every nation in the world. We had few cases in our nation in January, and no deaths, to millions of cases and over 150,000 deaths now.

I was stunned to read Gov. Kim Reynolds' approach to schools opening. When professional sports were getting ready to reopen, what was the first thing they set in place? That’s right, a plan for frequent testing. And when they have positive tests, what do they do? That’s right, they suspend activity, quarantine, and retest before they get back to playing.

There is no plan for testing in the governor’s plan. With testing, it is possible to identify and take action before widespread illness happens. There is nothing we can’t do if we are willing to come together, putting safety first. Jerry Eaton, Sioux City

Concerned about COVID-19?

