LETTER: 'Puzzled'
View Comments

LETTER: 'Puzzled'

Letters to the Editor

How disappointing to find out Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her party leadership tried to sneak in millions of dollars to Planned Parenthood in the recent coronavirus stimulus bill. Thankfully, the Senate removed that "pork." The battle continued in Iowa when our governor said only life-saving surgery was to be performed - no elective surgery, which included abortions. Planned Parenthood and the the ACLU immediately filed a lawsuit saying abortions were not elective surgery.

I am puzzled how these groups, during this time when the world is fighting a virus that could kill millions, demand that the killing of unborn babies needs to continue. Roger L. Wilson, Moville, Iowa

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Pray for them
Letters

MINI: Pray for them

President Trump isn’t satisfied with just giving us toxic rhetoric, he now is saying maybe we should consider injecting toxic household cleane…

MINI: 'Sad'
Letters

MINI: 'Sad'

Isn't it strange that our VP is checked for the virus so often that he can publicly appear sans mask, but the Capitol physician warns the Hous…

MINI: 'A one-way street'?
Letters

MINI: 'A one-way street'?

Recently, I heard Nancy Pelosi chastised for saying she was proud to vote for the coronavirus stimulus bill. Then I received a letter from Pre…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News