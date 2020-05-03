LETTER: 'Puzzled'

How disappointing to find out Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her party leadership tried to sneak in millions of dollars to Planned Parenthood in the recent coronavirus stimulus bill. Thankfully, the Senate removed that "pork." The battle continued in Iowa when our governor said only life-saving surgery was to be performed - no elective surgery, which included abortions. Planned Parenthood and the the ACLU immediately filed a lawsuit saying abortions were not elective surgery.
I am puzzled how these groups, during this time when the world is fighting a virus that could kill millions, demand that the killing of unborn babies needs to continue. Roger L. Wilson, Moville, Iowa
