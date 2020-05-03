LETTER: 'Puzzled'

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

How disappointing to find out Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her party leadership tried to sneak in millions of dollars to Planned Parenthood in the recent coronavirus stimulus bill. Thankfully, the Senate removed that "pork." The battle continued in Iowa when our governor said only life-saving surgery was to be performed - no elective surgery, which included abortions. Planned Parenthood and the the ACLU immediately filed a lawsuit saying abortions were not elective surgery.