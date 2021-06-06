LETTER: Questions Cal Thomas' 'depth of feeling' argument

In Cal Thomas’ column that appeared in the Journal on June 3, he objects to the bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. He presents his preferred alternative, which is to investigate “the depth of feeling held by those rioters who believe their country is being taken away without their consent.”

He hypothesizes some of the sources of that “depth of feeling,” as worries about the national debt, immigration, critical race theory, and allowing transgender people in the military. I have read his columns for years and have yet to hear him express any concerns about the “depth of feeling” of the families of Black and Brown men and women killed by the police, immigrant mothers who had their children snatched from their arms at the border, transgender children who completed suicide, survivors of the Tulsa riot, or parents of Black and Brown children giving them “the talk.”

Personally, I doubt any of the rioters were there to protest the national debt. He may be right, however, that the rioters “want to return to the boundaries established by the Founders,” which include the right of White men to own Black people, denying women the right to vote, and the state sponsored genocide of the Indigenous people. -- Greg Nooney, Sioux City

