LETTER: Railroad column produces response from mayor

I am writing this Letter in response to a guest column in the June 23 Journal headlined "Spread the message: #STOPTrackTragedies in Siouxland" and authored by a pair of writers - one of them an official with the BNSF Railroad.

I was almost humored by how concerned they appeared when the facts in our community show a different story.

We recently had the opportunity to put gates and lights on various intersections with a state grant that required a local match. These improvements have a positive impact on safety for our citizens so we are trying to get as many of these intersections done as we can. The BNSF originally stated that they would participate by providing 10% funding for these improvements. Of course once we received the grant they backed away from contributing and so the city was forced to pick up their share even though these improvements make it safer for their employees and our citizens.