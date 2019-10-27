Many of the Democratic presidential candidates want to raise the minimum wage. Raising the minimum wage is a bad idea. Many of the businesses that are hiring young workers will no longer be able to afford to hire them. Every time the minimum wage goes up, so do goods and services. It will ruin many small businesses. The cost-of-living wage will go up; there will be people out of work. It will make more people dependent on government handouts.
You have free articles remaining.
Of course, that is probably the goal of the liberals - to be able to keep more people under their political thumbs. They will help the middle class by making sure there is no more middle class - problem solved. Barbara Chicoine, Elk Point, South Dakota