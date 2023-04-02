I thought Sioux City had already raised our Utility Bills in increments the past few years to help pay for sewage upgrades for the sewage plant repairs. Now they want to raise some more. Why don't we just take care of Sioux City sewage and let the towns around us take care of their own? We would maybe not need to build bigger plant. It's getting to cost too much to live in Sioux City as must be the reason I know people who are moving to other states.