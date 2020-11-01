 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Rallies show support for President Trump
View Comments

LETTER: Rallies show support for President Trump

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

After attending the 4th of July celebration at Mount Rushmore and attending Trump's rally in Omaha, I can confirm that the fake news media showcases an unbelievable and unprecedented amount of bias towards our president and his campaign. The amount of support, through rallies, organic events and merchandise sold, alone is enough to convince that the hard working people of this country love our president and that things are greater than they appear to be by watching television. The most important thing I can say is that large crowds are still not enough. Election day is fast approaching and if you believe in America, if you believe in our police, if you believe in not only our safety but our freedoms you need to get out and vote on Nov. 3! Jake Jungers, Sioux City

View Comments
1
1
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Make America great again
Letters

MINI: Make America great again

A recent report indicated that the median income for families rose by $6,000. Of course, every economic indicator has sky-rocketed to record h…

MINI: Sell her soul
Letters

MINI: Sell her soul

Greenfield gets the Pinocchio Award for her "I'll work with Democrats and Republicans if elected." After the DNC spent a hundred million on he…

MINI: PC repair
Letters

MINI: PC repair

Hunter Biden could have avoided all the controversy concerning the emails on his laptop allegedly linking his father with corruption. Instead …

MINI: What a plan
Letters

MINI: What a plan

The Democrats' platform: court packing, expanding number of states, DC and Puerto Rico both liberal, Medicare for all including illegal immigr…

MINI: Fake noise
Letters

MINI: Fake noise

Now that we are getting used to fake news we now have to get used to fake audience noise during pro football games, where the game is played i…

MINI: Hypocrisy
Letters

MINI: Hypocrisy

Based solely on her testimony during the Supreme Court hearings I have no big problem with Judge Barrett. My problem is the raw power grab the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News