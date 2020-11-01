LETTER: Rallies show support for President Trump

After attending the 4th of July celebration at Mount Rushmore and attending Trump's rally in Omaha, I can confirm that the fake news media showcases an unbelievable and unprecedented amount of bias towards our president and his campaign. The amount of support, through rallies, organic events and merchandise sold, alone is enough to convince that the hard working people of this country love our president and that things are greater than they appear to be by watching television. The most important thing I can say is that large crowds are still not enough. Election day is fast approaching and if you believe in America, if you believe in our police, if you believe in not only our safety but our freedoms you need to get out and vote on Nov. 3! Jake Jungers, Sioux City