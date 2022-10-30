 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Randy Feenstra for Iowa 4th Congressional District

Letters to the Editor

During his first term in the U.S. House of Representatives, Congressman Randy Feenstra has a been a strong voice for Iowa farmers on the Agriculture Committee. He stopped President Biden from eliminating step-up basis and like-kind exchange, which would significantly raise taxes on family farmers, and secured critical relief for our rural communities following the devastating derecho in 2020.

Congressman Feenstra also understands the importance of precision agriculture technologies to the success of Iowa farmers. He recently introduced the Precision Agriculture Loan Program Act, which would offer farmers loans of up to $500,000 between 3 and 12 years in length at interest rates of less than 2% to purchase cutting-edge precision ag products. This program will undoubtedly help Iowa farmers be profitable in both the short and long term.

Iowa farmers, our families, and our rural communities are fortunate to have Randy Feenstra in Washington working for us all. He is truly driven to create policy that benefits rural Iowa and our thriving agricultural industry. -- Cody Griffin, Moville, Iowa

