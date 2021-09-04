LETTER: Rank-and-file deserve military members better from leaders

God bless the men and women of our Armed Services. They are the very best of all Americans. With that said, if any of our military Joint Chiefs of Staff recommended and/or concurred with President Biden’s plan to evacuate all Afghanistan military airbases, release thousands of ISIS prisoners from Bagram Airbase, leave $80 billion of military hardware and technology behind, and, finally, reduce our military to a dangerously low level before our citizens were evacuated, they then, in my opinion, should resign in shame, be court martialed, and lose their pensions! Our military rank and file and America deserve better! -- Bill Young, Le Mars, Iowa