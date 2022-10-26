LETTER: Re-elect Tom Miller as Iowa Attorney General

I believe that Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller's record is the best recommendation for his re-election. Miller's most recent announcement that Iowa is one of the states which has reached a settlement agreement with four companies involved in Iowa's opioid crisis is just the latest in decades of Miller victories for Iowans. This latest settlement will bring $178 million to Iowa for remediation and prevention.

Other legal settlements made possible by Miller are the tobacco settlement, the Microsoft antitrust case, a case against bigus for profit universities, which leave students with piles of debt and little else, and the settlement with banks and mortgage lenders during the Great Recession Most recently. Miller announced that Iowa has joined other states in suing ag pesticide makers for anti-competitive practices.

And all with honesty and humility. Miller just keeps his head down and persists. No fanfare, grandstanding. In contrast, his opponent promises to "Give em the Bird" in her campaign ads and blames Miller for not suing President Biden for what? She does not specify. I'll take Miller's solid wins for Iowa over his opponenrs partisan Molotov cocktails. I hope, you, too will vote for Tom Miller for Iowa Attorney General in the mid-term election. -- Jim Jung, Sioux City