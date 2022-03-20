LETTER: Reading important to the English language

In regards to the letter to the editor on the opinion page of the March 6 Journal, "Troubled by efforts to ban controversial books," it's a stupid idea to be honest. Reading is very important to the English language as it helps with spelling certain words that are pronounced the same way but spelled differently. Reading helps with spelling.

I'm 69 years old and have been an avid reader since 1st grade. As a matter of fact, I have several books going at one time---read one for an hour then switch to another. I'm pretty good at spelling too and I'm constantly correcting spelling on Facebook. Most of the corrected spellings are for Americans.

I have FB friends all over Europe and they spell better than many Americans. And many of them speak different languages too. Such a travesty that today's youth are becoming "brain dead" because of electronic devices! Shut them off and pick up a book! The parents have the responsibility to explain to their children certain things that are written in books. Also, cursive writing needs to be taught in schools again. Get a paycheck and you have to endorse it to get your cash back. Many can't because they have no clue how to write their name! Okay my rant is over but do NOT ban books from schools! Bad enough they banned Bibles! -- Paul Roupe, Sioux City