LETTER: Reading the Bible transforms millions of lives

If the author of the Mini Editorial, which appeared on page A1 of The Journal on Feb. 2 was serious about banning the Bible from children, then we should ban most TV and movies too. They are filled with everything the writer mentioned and more.

In Exodus 20, God gave the Ten Commandments. If people then and today followed them, we wouldn't have had then and now as much of these issues either. The New Testament was required reading in schools in 1762. Tell me, has taking it out since 1963 improved our schools or made them safer? No!

In the New Testament, Jesus taught love. To love our neighbor. We're taught in Galatians 5:22 to have love, joy, peach, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. If we practiced all of those, our country would be so much different.

And there's one thing you can't argue with, a life that has been totally transformed by reading it, and applying it to their lives. Millions could testify this happened to them and one of them would be me. -- Chris Lowe, Sioux City

