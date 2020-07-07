LETTER: 'Real hope'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Will this time be different? It seems different because there isn’t a leading voice like Dr. Martin Luther King’s with his stirring speeches and the “Letter from the Birmingham Jail.” Now, it is so spontaneous and deeply felt and shared by people Black, white and brown.

Black lives matter has been treated by many as if it was an insult, a way of saying that white lives didn’t matter or by others asking about the lives of infants aborted. Not really confronting the reality of the systemic treatment of Blacks as if their lives don’t matter.

Just as the mass killings at schools were treated as if not outlawing assault weapons, with all the accessories to them that make killing large numbers of people easy, was more important than our children. As if the Second Amendment is under threat if we protect our children, concertgoers, those praying in churches, or simply shopping at Walmart.

The foolishness of this hasn’t made any real sense, just as using divisiveness to polarize our politics doesn’t make any sense unless the goal is the undermining of our society and way of life.

Seeing young people of all races suddenly standing up to say enough is enough, with others of all ages joining them, gives me real hope.

It is time to stop treating everything as if the point is how can we use this to stir up our bases against each other - and instead actually come together to do what is right. Jerry Eaton, Sioux City

