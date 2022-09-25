LETTER: Rebuild the teaching profession's proper stature

The Sept. 7, 2022 issue of Education Week featured research suggesting “Parent’s Don’t Want Teaching to Become Their Kids’ Profession.” Yet, local schools received the highest ratings in almost 30 years. Why the dichotomy?

Nearly 30% of respondents cited poor pay and benefits. A total of 26% blamed the difficulties, demands, and stress of the profession. Political banter on book banning, anti-transgender legislation, and the pseudo-issue of critical race theory are just a few of issues in political discourse today.

Another 23% cited the lack of respect for the profession.

Ironically, data suggest the public believes local teachers are doing their jobs well but still seem to lack faith in the profession as a whole. It looks like a public relations problem to me.

U.S. schools started this school year short 3,000 teachers, 300 in South Dakota alone.

We need legislative action to improve salaries and benefits. We also need more professional staff, especially school psychologists, as they can help prevent active shooter incidents in school.

Rebuilding the proper stature of the teaching profession will not be easy, nor completed quickly, so we must begin now! -- Mark Winegar, Vermillion, S.D.