LETTER: Recent events resemble 'The Caine Mutiny'

The recent events of the last few days at the Capitol have caused me to reflect on the movie, "The Caine Mutiny." Donald Trump (Captain Queeg) has had his meltdown and is done. And rightly so. However, like the officers of the USS Caine, neither Republicans, Democrats, nor the media get to walk away with clean hands. Any, or all of them, could have taken steps to mitigate the circumstances by finding areas where we could make common cause and by being honest with the American people. The American public would have been much better served. Instead, we have had four years of “not my president” and “part of the resistance.” John Boehner, at least, offered to work with President Obama before Obama shut him down with “Elections have consequences.” We needed genuine public servants and impartial, investigative reporters. Instead, we got virtue signalers and social justice warriors who, given all the events since election day 2016, have the credibility of Joe Izuzu. - Jeffrey Levine, South Sioux City
People!! Stop being such hypocrites! Where was all the outrage last summer when cities and statues were being destroyed? -- Robin Johnson, Sioux City
Our Midwest politicians, decrying the violence, have forgotten their roots. Chickens still come home to roost. -- Steve Shadle, South Sioux City
For four years, we listened to Pelosi, AOC, Harris, and Watters call for rioting and insurrection in the streets and nothing is said. Trump pe…
The president has invited violent sedition with lies. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst know this plain truth. They must now publicly inform their…
When what we need is good leadership through modeling, we get ignorant risk-taking. Iowa’s Republican legislators continue to disregard public…
Will not the sad Jan. 6 spectacle in our nation’s capital go down as one of our darkest days? This terrorist attack rivals 9/11 and Pearl Harb…
