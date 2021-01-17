LETTER: Recent events resemble 'The Caine Mutiny'

The recent events of the last few days at the Capitol have caused me to reflect on the movie, "The Caine Mutiny." Donald Trump (Captain Queeg) has had his meltdown and is done. And rightly so. However, like the officers of the USS Caine, neither Republicans, Democrats, nor the media get to walk away with clean hands. Any, or all of them, could have taken steps to mitigate the circumstances by finding areas where we could make common cause and by being honest with the American people. The American public would have been much better served. Instead, we have had four years of “not my president” and “part of the resistance.” John Boehner, at least, offered to work with President Obama before Obama shut him down with “Elections have consequences.” We needed genuine public servants and impartial, investigative reporters. Instead, we got virtue signalers and social justice warriors who, given all the events since election day 2016, have the credibility of Joe Izuzu. - Jeffrey Levine, South Sioux City