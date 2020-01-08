LETTER: Reckless
LETTER: Reckless

Letters to the Editor

Our self-proclaimed “smarter-than-the-generals” president, by killing Iran’s top military general, has recklessly embroiled our nation more deeply into the volatile situation in the Middle East, after which he notifies Congress in a tweet.

Iran’s retaliatory response, which they vow to strategically conduct, will most likely be aimed at America’s ally, Israel. Perhaps this is why Israeli leaders and our military advisors have consistently advised against this action. Jackie Austin, Rock Rapids, Iowa

