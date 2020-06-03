LETTER: Recreate responsibly

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

People are enjoying time on the water – and that’s a good thing, especially during the pandemic. When you’re out, please remember to take three easy steps to prevent spreading invasive species. This area has some of the best recreational opportunities in the nation. To protect it for this and future generations, always clean, drain and dry your equipment every time you come off the water.

Invasive species such as zebra mussels, Asian carp and a multitude of plants can be easily and inadvertently transferred between water bodies. They can travel in a small amount of water left in a vessel, in unused bait, or on a fragment hanging from a boat or trailer. Invasive species disrupt the health of our waters and impact all water uses.

The coronavirus shut down the Izaak Walton League’s invasive species awareness event this year. But you still need to do your part to prevent spreading invaders. Take a few minutes, pull your plugs and complete all the steps to ensure you’re not moving an unwanted species to another area. Protecting the health of our waters and recreational opportunities is up to you. Paul Lepisto, Izaak Walton League of America member, Pierre, South Dakota

