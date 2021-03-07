LETTER: Red light camera ticket marred visit to Sioux City for Christmas

I spent nearly 50 years of my life as a Sioux City resident. After that I moved to Texas for work and, honestly, to relieve my wife and I from the cold and harder winters in Iowa. Last Christmas, I returned to Siouxland, as I have for years for the Christmas holiday. While in Sioux City, I ran into a major winter storm which reminded me why I moved to Texas.

Once I returned home, I received a letter from the Sioux City Police Department. They claimed I ran a red light and, in an effort to save the lives of their residents, I must be punished for my misdeed by paying a $100 ticket. It doesn't matter if there was nearly white-out conditions. It doesn't matter if I sat for minutes at the same light in traffic before failing to fully stop at the fully hidden line marker on the unplowed street, showing me where I have to stop so I was in compliance when it was my turn.

Sadly, my wife paid your city's ticket. I told her not to. I would rather just not come back to town than pay it. It made my sad, and sickened to think that when I come to my home to spend a LOT of money in town only to be taken advantage of with this ticket. Sorry, but we won't be back next year. -- Brad Bliven, Belton, Texas

