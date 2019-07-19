To Donald Trump, racism is just a tool he uses to feed red meat to his base of support in the Republican Party. The outrage the rest of us feel is totally meaningless to him.
Then to watch Republican after Republican twist themselves in knots defending him is almost comical. Thankfully, Republican Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa said his remarks were racist.
I was born into a Republican family and was a Republican until the deaths of JFK, Martin Luther King, and finally the death of Bobby Kennedy shortly after Martin Luther King was killed in 1968. What made them targets to me was their beliefs that American values should be real, not just symbols.
Their beliefs matched my beliefs. Over the years since, it seems to me, the struggle we have going on at all times is between those of us who believe these values should be something we strive to live and those who believe in those values symbolically, but don’t think they are practical in daily life and relationships. It is like going to church on Sunday, but believing the working world of Monday calls for different rules that aren’t fair, honorable, or just.
We all struggle with living up to our values and our beliefs, but now it seems to Donald Trump and his most loyal base within the Republican Party that it is okay to simply ignore them because they are unworkable given the demands of succeeding.
Republicans like Ernst must struggle mightly with supporting Trump. Jerry Eaton, Sioux City