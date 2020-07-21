LETTER: Reduce military budget
LETTER: Reduce military budget

Letters to the Editor

In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Congress is currently debating a $740 billion 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which allocates funding for the military for the coming year. Since the beginning of the current administration, about $100 billion more has been added to war and war preparation funding as funds for diplomacy and domestic spending, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have suffered decreases.

Due to the worldwide pandemic, the UN secretary general has recently called for a global ceasefire. He stated, "The fury of the virus illustrates the folly of war. It is time to put armed conflict on lockdown. ... Put aside mistrust and animosity. Silence the guns; stop the artilery; end the airstrikes. End the sickness of war and fight the disease that is ravaging our world. That is what the human family needs, now more than ever."

Tell our senators to support the amendment to the NDAA that would reduce the military budget by 10%, or $74 billion, and use the funds for getting us through this pandemic. Judy Plank, Le Mars, Iowa

