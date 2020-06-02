LETTER: Reflections in wake of George Floyd death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police need to be able to take real pride in their work and to be given the honor they deserve for the difficult jobs they are asked to do day in and day out in our society.

I believe good police officers are just as upset and angry as the rest of us as they witnessed, just as we did, how George Floyd died while handcuffed, on the ground, and outnumbered four to one by cowardly and dishonorable police officers degrading everything our police stand for in our society.

The way forward is for police who commit crimes to be rightfully treated as criminals by other police officers who are proud of their careers, their communities, and the people of their communities, no matter the race, gender or ethnicity, and who want nothing to do with the wrongful killing, or harassment, of others by police officers in their own police departments, or in other police departments in our nation.

Police officers are often in tough situations with difficult choices and they need moral grounding and a steadfast sense of honor for the dignity and value of the lives of others to guide them. When they have this, bad things may still happen, mistakes can still be made by police just like the rest of us, but blatant negative biases will be held in check and the real pride of being an officer of the law will be restored along with fair treatment of all our people. Jerry Eaton, Sioux City

