Considering the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the threats against the United States made by Vladimir Putin and taken in conjunction with the Communist Chinese threats to invade Taiwan and their threats against the United States, I believe that it is time that the United States institute the draft.

I believe that the present state of world events is just as serious as 1940, when President Roosevelt signed the first peace time draft bill into law.

Reinstituting the draft will send a clear message to Russia, Communist China, and Communist North Korea, that we will not be intimidated by their threats.

This will solve the military's problem with not meeting their recruitment figures. And finally solve the problem of student loans since after serving their term of enlistment in the military, their student loans can be paid through the G.I. Bill. Mark Solheim, Sioux City