Thinking about costs and benefits, I am urging Iowa’s state legislature to reject Senate File 494 (SF 494), which aims to add more hurdles for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), reducing access for those who need it the most.

As an expecting mother, early educator, and child advocate with Save the Children Action Network, I want to see policies that help children reach their full potential. When I see a bill that reduces access to food for families and children across the state, I know it’s the wrong call. It’s important to recognize that it’s also a huge hit to our economy, costing millions more than its intended cost savings.

We need solutions that encourage SNAP participation and help families facing hunger, such as the Double Up Food Bucks program. The program helps families access more fruits and vegetables with SNAP benefits and supports Iowa’s farmers, families, and economy. Every $1 spent through the program generates $1.90 to $2.50 in economic activity. We get a lot for our investment too, thanks to matching funds. An investment of $1 million could lead to a potential total return of $4 million for the program.

The proposed restrictions and limitations in SF 494 cost millions, and would result in thousands of families and children losing access to food. We cannot afford to take a step backward in the fight against food insecurity, and Iowa needs to reject this bill. Kayla Perkins, Kingsley, Iowa