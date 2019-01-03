As repugnant as I find the presidency of Donald Trump, I'm in agreement with Marc A. Thiessen's column in the Dec. 21 Journal. Thiessen's message was that the Democrats would be wise not to pursue impeachment of Mr. Trump, absent hard evidence of a criminal conspiracy with Russia regarding the 2016 election.
We should've learned from the Clinton administration that having an affair and lying about it (as if one is ever truthful about his or her affairs) does not rise to the level of "high crimes and misdemeanors." Hence, Trump should not be on the legal hook for whatever machinations might have ensued from his alleged dalliance(s) with an erstwhile porn star. Nor should he be held criminally liable for his character flaws or his irregular personality traits. Having a cruddy personality is not a crime.
The remedy against the comedy of errors comprising the Trump presidency should be in the 2020 ballot box, not via the impeachment process. And if the Democrats pursue this route, then they deserve all of the fallout that they will surely get. - John Polifka, Mapleton, Iowa