LETTER: Remember actions from the left prior to Jan. 6 attack

America now has a day of remembrance on Jan. 6, created by Democrats, with headlines such as, "Biden warns of U.S. peril from Trump's dagger at democracy."

Leftists continue their efforts to frighten, intimidate, and shame Trump supporters into submission because of what a few activists did. But where is the day of remembrance for all the government buildings that were torched during the leftist riots across America? Where is the day of remembrance for all the looting, ransacking, and loss of life then? Where is the accountability for Democratic leaders who called leftist rioters peaceful protesters?

What about remembering when leftists tried to unlawfully remove George W. Bush from office by spreading the lie that he stole the election from Al Gore? Where was the peaceful transfer of power then? America, wake up and see the hypocrisy of the leftists in the media and in Washington. As Biden said, "You can't love your country only when you win." The left needs to do some remembering too. -- Sandra Hanlon, Sioux City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0