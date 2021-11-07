LETTER: Remembering former SCJ sports editor Terry Hersom

Terry Hersom was what we used to call a "True Blue Odie Kalodi." Meaning: loyal, caring, kind, trustworthy, and advocate. Yep, a Boy Scout kind of guy.

He loved Sioux City, the Journal, his co-workers, the Explorers, Musketeers, Bandits, area colleges and universities, high school athletics, his family, telling a good story/tale, a cocktail at the "Point After" with his cronies, and even his critics, because he believed they improved his writing skills, and he enjoyed proving them wrong. He loved underdogs and overachievers equally.

He didn't miss too many opportunities to point out flaws in the system, or offer up ideas on how to fix it. He was a sore loser at golf, as many of his buddies will attest to.

He was a "paper boy." He once overslept and didn't have time to deliver his route before school. The principal came to his classroom and told him to go deliver his papers, and come back when he was finished. He told me he never overslept again.

He interviewed many sports legends, but his all time favorites were Kirk Hinrich and Yankee manager Billy Martin. While visiting former Explorer manager Ed Nottle in the Boston area along with fellow Siouxlanders, Bob Roe, Terry Small, and a couple of others, were stranded at the airport when flights were cancelled for several days. Rumor has it Logan international enacted new rules about harassing ticketing agents because of Terry. He had a "Foghorn" kind of voice when he got worked up!

"RIP Terry!" We will miss your columns, your integrity, your camaraderie, your presence. -- Fred Hollingshead, Sioux City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0