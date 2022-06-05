LETTER: Remembering those who gave their all in Vietnam

On the morning of May 30, I visited the one-half scale Vietnam Wall. I do this every Memorial Day and a few times throughout the year. I was alone at the site, accompanied only by the names of over 58,000 engraved on the wall.

I have visited the original memorial in Washington, D.C., several times and, as always, I am drawn to the eastern side, the panels extending from 53E through 62E. I can’t help but think, that there but for the grace of God could be my name. From May 1 to May 18, 1968, our unit suffered 9 Killed Hostile Action (KHA) and another 66, including me, Wounded Hostile Action (WHA).

I remember what was in 1968, then think of those on the wall, “the forever young” and what might have been for them and wonder what is still to come for of us who came home.

As happens every few years Memorial Day falls on May 30th, this year my son’s 48th birthday, so my thoughts are focused on my family. My wife, my son, my daughter, our 5 grandchildren, and all the days in these last 54 years, which have been mine to cherish day by day.

Sadly, denied to those on the wall.

As I turn to leave, I remember an epitaph written by John Maxwell Edmonds “When you go home, tell them of us and say, for their tomorrow, we gave our today.” On Memorial Day, I believe nothing more needs to be said. -- John Mansfield, Sioux City

