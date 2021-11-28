 Skip to main content
LETTER: Removing traffic signals enhances travel on Hamilton Boulevard

Letters to the Editor

While driving through Sioux City to celebrate an early Thanksgiving I couldn't help but notice the difference eliminating the excessive amounts of traffic lights made when driving on Hamilton Boulevard. Thank you to the Sioux City Council for taking that action to not only increase traffic flow, but to help make Sioux City safer!

If we continue to make even the slightest improvements by tweaking and plucking out inconsistencies around the city, within 5 years it will make it even more of an extraordinary city to live in. Thankful for turkey and smooth traffic on Hamilton Boulevard this Thanksgiving! -- Jake Jungers, Sioux City

Jake Jungers, Sioux City

