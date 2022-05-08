LETTER: Replacing Lewis & Clark stadium seats over time is most logical way

Growing up in Sioux City I remember the first time I went to an Explorers baseball game. I remember the excitement of going to a home team sporting event and simply enjoying America's pastime. I remember seeing all of my friends there, my father buying me a hot dog in the concession stands and enjoying the summer evening. We had such a good time that of course we had to go back for the 4th of July Fireworks. What a celebration in Sioux City.

Those were the good times. Fast forward many years later, the excitement about the Explorers is gone, although they are still a Sioux City home team they no longer draw the support of yesterday. I'll never root against a Sioux City team, it's not in my character to do so.

It's no surprise to anyone that the seats may need to be replaced, but it didn't happen overnight. The city is doing its part, they are planning on investing in new seats in the ballpark over time. It is the most logical way. No one wants to see the Explorers leave Sioux City, but if the owner is going to put a stranglehold against the city maybe it's time that we let them walk or continue to strike out with expanding their fan base.

Maybe the Explorers can look at the Sioux City Musketeers and their dedicated fanbase and makes game exciting again. -- Jake Jungers, Sioux City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0