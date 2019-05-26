Recently, I wrote a Letter to the Editor regarding what I believe was the death of the Republican Party. A summary of that Letter would be that the GOP passed away the night Donald Trump was elected, replaced by the radical Trumpican Party.
Recently a very conservative Republican congressman from Michigan stated that he thought that there was enough evidence stated in the Mueller report to proceed with impeachment prceedings. Of course, he was immediately condemned. Not only by the “Republican” leadership of Congress, but he was also called derogatory names by the POTUS. Really? So to say anything against the Trumpican Party or its leader is to face the equivalent of a political firing squad.? Why is any rebuke of the Trumpican leader viewed so harshly and with such disdain?
It’s because the Trumpican Party isn’t a political party, it’s a cult following, with a leader believed to be chosen by God, sent here to wipe away all the bad things they believe wronged them. Watch one of his “rallies” and say that it’s not. And since it’s a cult, members are indoctrinated into toeing the company line or facing dire consequences.
With that being said, the new Trumpican congressional oath should be: “I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend Donald Trump against all perceived enemies; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to him; that I take this obligation despite mental reservation and in the spirit of evasion of duty. So help me God.” Nick Hartman, Merrill, Iowa