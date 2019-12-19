LETTER: 'Republicans have decided to just ignore the facts and evidence'

While it is true that divide and conquer has proven to be an effective way of procuring power through the ages, I don't think our founding fathers thought too much of the idea and the Constitution is written with this in mind at all levels.

Divide and conquer pits one side against the other and defaming people of good reputation is a hallmark of its use. Does that sound familiar? The first three words of the Constitution declare boldly that the founding fathers wanted we the people to work together to form a more perfect union. They gave sole power of impeachment of public officials to the House of Representatives, this includes the president. The wording is exact and unambiguous and it makes the article of impeachment against Donald J. Trump for contempt of Congress easy to understand and impossible to argue against. Yet, in their wisdom, the Republicans have decided to just ignore the facts and evidence that President Trump's decision to order the entire executive branch to not comply with the lawful subpoenas of the House is undeniably impeachable.

The argument that the courts must decide whether this blanket refusal is lawful has no merit. The Constitution states clearly this is so. The rule of law must be obeyed or the idea of three separate and co-equal branches is dissolved and Trump is free to continue his abuse unabated. If the Republicans fail to have a free and fair trial in the Senate, that is exactly what will happen. John Shuck, Sioux City

