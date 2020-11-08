 Skip to main content
LETTER: Republicans have their own socialism
LETTER: Republicans have their own socialism

Letters to the Editor

Amazing how much Republicans lie to themselves.

So the Republican self righteous right says they don't want socialism? Well what is the REC, Eisenhower highway system, Social Security, farm coops, FCC, FAA, SBA, and, oh yes, oil subsidies, export subsidies and, of course, farm subsidies?

They are socialism!

They don't want everyone to have socialisms, just their pocket lining special interest socialisms. I bet Castro and Cuba weren't as socialist as we have been for last 60 years! But they pray like Pharisees on a street corner and demand those subsidies keep coming. Randal Washburn, Sioux City

