LETTER: Republicans practice fiscal irresponsibility

The Republican financial strategy since the Reagan era has been an unending series of tax cuts for the rich without any offsets to pay for them and ballooning deficits have been the obvious result. The national debt was a modest $800 billion when Reagan took office and nearly tripled during his term, setting an unending pattern which continues to this day - the latest being the huge capital gains bonanza ushered in by President Trump which caused trillion dollar deficits while 91 of the richest 400 corporations paid zero tax.

The only fiscally responsible Republican president in the modern era, George H.W. Bush, was drummed out of office because he recognized the dangers of not paying as you go, as the Democrats have. When they started the greatest single policy for the working man, Social Security, they paid for it. President Clinton gave President George W. Bush a healthy economy with a $200 billion-plus surplus and in eight years he turned it into a $1.4 trillion deficit. Post WW2, we paid off our deficit when times were booming so we could have money in the bank when the economy went sour. Not so with the Republicans (I am especially disappointed with Senator Charles Grassley, who went along with this insanity and has nothing to say) who are responsible for the biggest disparity in rich versus poor since the Great Depression. The American taxpayer bailed out the feckless banks and Bush.