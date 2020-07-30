LETTER: Republicans pursue voter suppression

Over the last 20 years, 250 million absentee votes have mailed, and only 143 cases of voter fraud committed. That is one illegal vote for every 1,750,000 votes cast. At the same time, Republican state legislators have passed hundreds of voter suppression laws. They make voter registration more difficult by ending same-day registration and reducing registration opportunities. They make it more challenging to get absentee ballots and shrink the window in which you can mail them. They close down polling stations in high population areas to increase wait times. All of this to disenfranchise low-income voters. This year is especially heinous because not only are they disregarding the voices of people they don’t care about, but they are also actively putting people at risk by making them vote in person. Republicans win elections when turnout is low, and they have been committing election fraud to win for decades.