LETTER: Republicans pursue voter suppression
LETTER: Republicans pursue voter suppression

Letters to the Editor

Over the last 20 years, 250 million absentee votes have mailed, and only 143 cases of voter fraud committed. That is one illegal vote for every 1,750,000 votes cast. At the same time, Republican state legislators have passed hundreds of voter suppression laws. They make voter registration more difficult by ending same-day registration and reducing registration opportunities. They make it more challenging to get absentee ballots and shrink the window in which you can mail them. They close down polling stations in high population areas to increase wait times. All of this to disenfranchise low-income voters. This year is especially heinous because not only are they disregarding the voices of people they don’t care about, but they are also actively putting people at risk by making them vote in person. Republicans win elections when turnout is low, and they have been committing election fraud to win for decades.

The Trump campaign has said they will contest the election if President Trump loses based on mail-in ballots. As we have already seen, that is not a legitimate concern. The real concern is Republicans continuing to make it more difficult to vote. The Republicans will try to steal this election. They will use their old tactics and some new ones, such as defunding the post office, but rest assured there will be no large scale wave of voter fraud sweeping Joe Biden into the White House. Just the Republicans trying to usurp the will of the people. Jacob Peters, Orange City, Iowa

