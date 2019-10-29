Finally, Republicans in Congress had the courage to confront rogue Democrats who are using unconstitutional means to try to impeach our president. Democrats were using "closed" meetings so Republican members of Congress were not allowed to question these witnesses nor subpoena their own witnesses. President Trump is not allowed to know his accusers or cross-examine them.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Maybe Congress needs to read the Sixth Amendment or the Bill of Rights as the current proceedings look like something a socialist country's dictator would do to stop a rival. Roger L. Wilson, Moville, Iowa