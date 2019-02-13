To the city of Sioux City and the Parks and Recreation Department, a big thank you for the public restrooms at the park in Leeds. Our little neighborhood park is now complete for family and friends to gather.
My children grew up playing at the park in Leeds, and now my grandchildren play there, too.
In the past, it was the Leeds community who planted and cared for the flower beds and held fund-raisers to help get new playground equipment.
Taking pride in your community does pay off.
As a longtime Leeds resident, the park is very near and dear to my heart. Thanks, again. - Virla McKinley, Sioux City