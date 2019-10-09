In response to Bruce Lear’s Tuesday Topic guest column on the Oct. 1 Journal Opinion page ("Republican educators can make a real political difference"), I thank him for printing the Republican platform statement on education. It demonstrated to citizens that the Republicans value all education regardless of how parents choose education for their children. Democrats should do likewise.
Both parties in the Iowa Legislature make sure that the public/government schools are well funded. Non-public school parents deserve a share of the tax dollars that they contribute even though they receive little of this for their children’s education. The largest budget in the state is for education and we should be grateful for this. All of us should respect both public and non-public education and find ways to fund them equally. Marion Van Soelen, Hull, Iowa