LETTER: Respect for rule of law lost due to sweetheart deals

Does the Republican Party even care about the rule of law? When someone has charges so severe that he is placed under arrest and prosecutors want to deny him bail because he has loads of cash, is a dangerous flight risk and has worldwide connections to avoid capture should he jump bail is able to buy his way out of imprisonment, I must say what little respect I had for the rule of law and the Republican scofflaws who abused it has evaporated. So we now have a person who acted as a foreign agent to further the interests of the U.A.E. able to buy his way out of jail. In today's bizarre democracy, we can offer the rich sweetheart deals even if they are criminals.