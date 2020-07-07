LETTER: Respect the flag
LETTER: Respect the flag

Letters to the Editor

First of all, I would like to second the Mini Editorial of June 20 about history. We can’t deny history. It happened, and we all should learn from it.

My other comment that I would like to make is that they should use a different platform for making a point instead of kneeling for the National Anthem. I believe it is a slap in the face of all veterans and those many men and women who gave their life so people could have that freedom.

As a veteran, I will always stand with my hand over my heart and respect the flag of this great land. Russell Rasmussen, Ponca, Nebraska

