LETTER: Respect the flag

First of all, I would like to second the Mini Editorial of June 20 about history. We can’t deny history. It happened, and we all should learn from it.

My other comment that I would like to make is that they should use a different platform for making a point instead of kneeling for the National Anthem. I believe it is a slap in the face of all veterans and those many men and women who gave their life so people could have that freedom.