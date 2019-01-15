In Pat Buchanan’s Jan. 13 column in The Journal, he argues for President Trump to declare an emergency in order to build his wall. Buchanan does not specifically endorse white supremacy, but makes the case that diversity makes America look less and less like Ronald Reagan’s America, and he argues that Democrats are hostile to white men. I am a white man and a Democrat. His words sound like white male supremacy to me.
As an old white man, I am sick and tired of old white men claiming victim status. In my opinion this is what Buchanan is doing. - Greg Nooney, Sioux City