LETTER: Responsibility is a part of our rights

We all know the words written by Thomas Jefferson, in the preamble to the Declaration of Independence. "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness." And the first words of the U.S. Constitution: "We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union."

These noble words were written by men far in advance of their time. I have no doubt that the reference to all men was all inclusive, all human beings. If you are a member of the species Homo Sapiens. You are a human being with all the unalienable rights in the U.S. Constitution. "We the people" includes all people. No other qualifications or disqualifications apply.

But. Yes. There is a big But, that goes along with those unalienable rights, that All people have, and that is RESPONSIBILITY. Something that we never hear about or talk about and we should talk about and be aware of and live by. Which is equally, if not more important, than the rights we the people all have. We have the responsibility to respect, honor, and obey the rights ALL human beings. If we did so, we would have a much better society. If we disrespect, dishonor those rights that we "people" all have. You must be held accountable and be subject to forfeiting some of your rights as punishment.

I do not understand the way some people think and live. But that is ok. They have the right to free speech and their way of living. But they do not have the right to force their way of thinking on to me or anybody else, and vice-versa. That's not for me. It is a good thing that we do not all think alike, it we thought the same, it would probably be a boring world. So let us practice respect, honor and obey the rights "we the people" have.

As the class rock song goes, "You can't always get what you want. But if you try sometimes, well, you might find. You get what you need." Give me RESPECT. Take RESPONSIBILITY. -- Otto J. Schrunk, Sioux City

