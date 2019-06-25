With the recent loss of our beloved leader, Frank LaMere, the Siouxland area Native community is now more then ever in need of help.
We shared our grief with the many non-Native community members who have been fortunate to have been impacted by our wonderful relative whom the Creator has welcomed in the spirit world. Those of us who are still here have little time to mourn. The work must continue. The collaborations must now be even stronger and more progressive, guided by the spirit of those who have come before us. As Frank would always say, "Nothing changes unless people are made to feel uncomfortable, even ourselves."
Let us allow those words to echo in our hearts and guide us forward so that the healing can continue and that the foundation of change and the relationships formed due to Frank's willingness to challenge the status quo can shed light into the dark minds of injustice. Frank has left us in physical form, but his spirit shall be stronger than ever and Sioux City now more than ever remains in the unique position to set the standard in how it will treat the helpless and voiceless ones, how it will answer the call of the Creator.
The spirit of our community is directly bonded in friendships between non-Native and Native. Our community has an obligation. Brave we must be. Serve we shall, uncomfortable we will be. RIP, Frank LaMere. Michael O'Connor, Sioux City