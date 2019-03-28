Iowans are facing the worst agricultural downturn in almost 30 years. That’s why the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) lifted our spirits when it announced a proposal to allow E15, a fuel blended with 15 percent corn-based ethanol, to be sold all year long.
But, only a few days later, the EPA’s new administrator, Andrew Wheeler, continued his predecessor’s practice of granting the highly profitable oil and gas industry exemptions from blending ethanol. Wheeler’s five further exemptions bring the total granted by the Trump administration to over 50, representing more than 2.6 billion gallons of ethanol shut out of the market.
Iowa is the nation’s leader in both corn and ethanol. Both markets are damaged by the administration acquiescing to the oil and gas industry’s wishes. Please urge our elected leaders in Washington to insist that President Trump and his EPA administrator restore the billions of gallons of ethanol demand promised to Iowans. - Mark Rosenbury, West Des Moines, Iowa, president, Renewable Energy Plus, Inc.